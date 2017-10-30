Prince William Praises 5-Year-Old Who Saved Her Mom, Says He Will Tell George About Her Heroics

On Monday Prince William praised a little girl who saved her mom’s life, saying he would tell his son Prince George about her heroics.

Suzie McCash was just 4 years old when she saved her mom Rowena’s life by dialing emergency services. William, 35, told her, “I have a 4-year-old called George, and if I gave him a telephone I do not know what he would do.

“And so you know what, I’m going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you’ve done. It’s really important.”

Ahead of the @PrideOfBritain Awards starting, The Duke of Cambridge met some of tonight's special winners. pic.twitter.com/N1OWReaLGo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2017

Suzie, now 5, met the royal dad at the Pride of Britain Awards, where she received a Child of Courage honor.

Shortly after arriving at the ceremony, William greeted Prime Minister Theresa May and celebrities including Rod Stewart and his wife Penny, actress Joan Collins and singer Shirley Bassey.

Among the heroism William recognized on Monday night were the amazing efforts of the men and women of the emergency services who tackled the immediate aftermath of the deadly inferno at Grenfell Tower in London.

The tragedy in June killed more than 70 people after the fire tore through the 24-story apartment building.

Soon after the fire, William and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth visited the site. Since then, William and Prince Harry visited with victims and emergency workers, and their Royal Foundation has backed a support center to help victims cope with the mental health difficulties that have followed the disaster.

Presenting an award to firefighters who tackled the blaze, William was joined by more than 30 of them on stage.

“Many people forget the daily grind you go through on a daily basis,” William told them.

And he praised the “hard work and community spirit” as he presented a Special Recognition award to the Grenfell community.

HRH also presented two Special Recognition Awards – to the Grenfell Community and to Manchester Medics. pic.twitter.com/Joeyxmo2qt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2017

Hailing the way families rallied to offer food, accommodation, clothes and emotional support as the devastation became apparent, William called it a “true example of humanity.”

“I’m just so sorry that such an awful event ever occurred. It’s truly inspiring how you rallied round and helped each other,” he added.

“I can only imagine how horrendously difficult it’s been for you all. Everyone needs to know what community spirit in truly, truly devastating times is really about.”

In his final award of the night, William praised the medical teams in eight hospitals across Greater Manchester after the attack at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22, which killed 22 concert goers.

HRH was also joined on stage by some of the young people who were injured in the Manchester Arena attack pic.twitter.com/RdkICOHWUz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2017

“The courage and the spirit that Manchester showed…is a huge example to all of us,” said the former air ambulance pilot, adding, “I got to witness first-hand the incredible professionalism of our NHS doctors and nurses through the air ambulance.

“I can’t say enough how proud I am of everything you do on a day-to-day basis. I know you are all very modest about what you do—it’s work, it’s a job every day, but I genuinely don’t know how you see some of the things you see, how you cope with that.

“You take those scars home with you mentally yet you come back day after day and you still do fantastic work.”