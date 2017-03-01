‘Ta-da!’ Watch Prince William Pitch a Tent While Blindfolded

Prince William the outdoorsman!

The royal proved his wilderness skills in a team-building exercise Wednesday that saw him pitch a tent blindfolded while in Wales — on St. David’s Day — to launch an award campaign in his name to help boost children’s confidence and resilience.

“Ta-da, look at that! Good job guys. Amazing!” William said to his team as they successfully put up the tent in the Welsh countryside.

All about teamwork… the youngsters guide The Duke to help put up a tent whilst blindfolded, simulating what it might be like in the dark. pic.twitter.com/vzA0sk1RQI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2017

The team was imagining they had returned to camp at nighttime and had to put up the tent in the dark — something they completed in 10 minutes.

“It’s nice to be here in the sunshine,” the blindfolded prince quipped while blindfolded.

Shortly after arriving to a welcome of flag-waving children on the national day of celebration, St. David’s Day, William’s first job was to help 6-year-olds from Bishopstone Primary School, Swindon, construct towers with marshmallows and drinking straws.

Thanks to everyone who came to say hello in Wales. Find out more about @SkillForceUK & the Prince William Award at https://t.co/0edzDHk37J pic.twitter.com/EMWcCM9RRS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2017

As some of the little ones licked their fingers, William asked if anyone had been eating any of the candy. “Very good,” he replied when they denied taking a bite.

When the tower took shape, William said, “Look at that! Brilliant!”

First up The Duke helps some of the children build a tower using marshmallows and straws! Teamwork! pic.twitter.com/CyH9IJ86Hk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2017

The prince joined three groups of kids at Llanfoist Fawr Primary School, Abergavenny, as they showed him different levels of the award.

Outside, William took part in an exercise in team-building as he joined 8-11-year-olds from Llanfoist Fawr primary school to move a soccer ball (imagined as a radioactive cell that can’t be touched) across the playground using ropes to hold it above the ground.

The Prince William Award was set up by one of his charities, SkillForce, to help build the character of kids ages 6 to 14. The charity works with schools to transform lives using mostly former Armed Forces members to deliver motivational mentoring and inspiring education programs.

William met students who have participated in the award during its debut year, and joined them as they completed exercises, including a construction task, a trust-based exercise and a challenge designed to test leadership skills.

The PWA is designed in three stages. The Pioneer Award is for children between 6 and 7 years old, and helps to develop character, and to teach children to understand the value of significant character traits.

The Explorer Award is for children ages 8 to 11, and focuses on developing character within a team and the impact individuals can make on group performance, while the Trailblazer Award helps inspire kids ages 12 to 14 with confident leadership skills, and equipping them to take on responsibility.

William’s visit marks a busy week of public duties for him and wife Princess Kate. They both helped Queen Elizabeth celebrate UK-India ties at a colorful party at the palace on Monday, and Kate visited with families of sick children in London on Tuesday. William also carried out an investiture on behalf of the Queen on Tuesday.