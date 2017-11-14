See Prince William’s Amazingly Awkward Photo with a Speedo-Wearing Rugby Player!

Now this is a royal photo op!

Prince William must have missed the fashion memo when he rolled into the Australian locker rooms after their winning match over Wales at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

The royal, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, congratulated the visiting team and shared a memorable moment with speedo-wearing Wallabies player Kurtley Beale.

Beale, 28, was all smiles as he happily posed beside the royal with a celebratory beer in hand!

The rugby star shared the photo with his Instagram followers alongside the caption: “When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed.”

And the awkward moment didn’t go unnoticed! Even basketball star Shaquille O’Neal took notice, hilariously photoshopping himself in the photo share it with his own followers.

It was a pleasure meeting you prince William A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

After watching the Wallabies beat Wales 29-21 in Cardiff over the weekend, William was invited into the Australian locker rooms to meet the players.

“I just came from the recovery room. I recover in ice baths. I love playing in my budgie smugglers, so they were the last things that I was wearing,” Beale told The Guardian.

Special night 💛💚 #RoyalNinjas A post shared by Sekope Kepu (@sekopekepu) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

The athlete, who was excited to meet the prince, said he took the unique opportunity to ask the royal if he would like a pair of his own!

“I’m sure we’ll be able to organize a pair if he wanted some for Christmas ,” he said. “It’s always special when you meet royalty.”