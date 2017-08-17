Prince William on Following Princess Diana’s Coffin: ‘It Felt Like She Was Walking Beside Us’

Prince William has described how he felt the presence of his late mother Princess Diana as he and brother Prince Harry marched behind her coffin at her funeral.

The prince, who was just 15 at the time of his mother’s death almost 20 years ago, is speaking out in a documentary on the BBC called Diana, 7 Days which airs on Aug. 27.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, that walk,” William says. “It felt like she was almost walking along beside us to get us through it.”

In the documentary, Harry recounted meeting members of the public in the days between Diana’s death in Paris and funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997. “People’s hands were wet because of the tears they had just wiped away,” he said in the new trailer.

Their uncle, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, called the walk a “tunnel of grief” and told PEOPLE and The Story of Diana on ABC he didn’t believe that “tiny” Harry should have made the grueling walk.

“I was just so worried what a trauma for a little chap to walk behind his mum’s body,” Spencer said. “It’s just awful. And, actually, I tried to stop that happening, to be honest.

“You could walk for three hundred paces through silence and then somebody would start wailing and people would start really sobbing and crying out really lovely things to William and Harry.”

Spencer is also appearing in the BBC documentary, made by Henry Singer, director of 9/11: The Falling Man. And giving a rare interview is Diana’s eldest sibling, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. In it, she sums up the astonishing tumult around the world that followed Diana’s August 31 death. “My sister’s dying has provoked this national, international reaction,” she tells the producers.

Also included in the documentary is former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.