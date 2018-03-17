Pregnant Kate Middleton Is St. Patrick's Day Perfect — See the Festive Photos

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from Prince William and Kate Middleton!

The royal couple headed off to honor the Irish Guards while joining in their celebrations of parades, Guinness (for William!) and a chance to catch up with the regimental wolfhound mascot.

Kate got in the holiday spirit with a green Catherine Walker coat trimmed with black fur cuffs and a collar and a jaunty green hat. She accessorized with drop earrings, black gloves and winter weather-friendly black tights and suede pumps.

Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

William and Kate made their annual visit to join in the festive day among the 1st Battalion of the Guards regiment at their barracks in Hounslow, west London. During their visit, 350 troops led by mascot, Irish Wolfhound Domhnall, marched out for the couple and Princess Kate, who is eight-months pregnant, handed sprigs of shamrock to officers and warrant officers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The longest-serving Guardsman in the Battalion then led a toast to the couple – who are expecting their third child in April.

Kate Middleton Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty Images

Last year, Will, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and Kate visited the barracks just before heading to Paris on two-day official visit.

Later in the day, William is expected to be among the crowd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to watch a rugby match between Wales and France.