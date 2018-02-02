With just a few months to go before the birth of their third child, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of Sweden and Norway looked more like a romantic babymoon than official royal business!

After four snow-filled days in the Scandinavian countries, the royal couple capped off their final day on Friday with a visit to Holmenkollen resort, which is home to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump, one of Oslo’s most famous landmarks.

Accompanied by Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit, they bundled up against the freezing temperatures in colorful ski jackets from Kjus and beanies from Barts.

With stunning panoramic views over the city, the ski jump is truly impressive in its size, and has capacity for more than 70,000 spectators. Will and Kate walked through the Holmenkollen ski museum and then watched a demonstration from some of Norway’s top under-18 ski jumpers, before meeting them at the top of the ski jump.

No country has won more Winter Olympics medals than Norway, and as excitement builds around the forthcoming Games in South Korea, Will and Kate learned more about how the Norwegians have maintained this record.

The royal couple then watched a group of local schoolchildren taking part in an afternoon ski session on the slopes. Will and Kate joined the children in taking part in a number of outdoors activities, from experiencing Sami tents, to roasting sausages on an open fire. They also spoke to some of the ski instructors that deliver sessions throughout the year to keep children active and engaged with sport as well as visit the adjoining school.

From Holmenkollen, Will and Kate departed for the airport to return home to their own children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.