What Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Naming the Royal Baby? The Top Predictions Are In!

The countdown to the royal baby’s arrival is on! And while Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t yet know whether they’re having a boy or a girl, that hasn’t stopped the predictions — and U.K. bookmakers are betting on a little princess.

As for possible names, Alice and Mary are the top choices among bookmakers who’ve provided the odds to match the public interest in the royal baby’s arrival. They are both favored at 5-1, while Albert and Arthur are tied as the most popular names for a boy – at 12-1, according to Ladbrokes.

If Will and Kate do have a girl and choose Alice, it would have special meaning for the royal family, as it is the name of Prince Philip‘s mother — William’s great-grandmother. The name Philip is also a contender at 16-1. And it would be following tradition, as William’s full name is William Arthur Philip Louis.

Over at rival bookmaker William Hill, the odds are similar, but Mary is the favorite for a name, ahead of Alice at 3-1. Victoria is in third place at 8-1. They also believe the chances that Kate will give birth this week are favored at 2-1, while next week is at 3-1.

“Punters are lumping on the imminent arrival of baby number three and the odds suggest it will be this week,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Royal baby fever is in full swing now that temporary parking restrictions have been put in place outside the hospital where Kate will give birth later this month. The notices are up in South Wharf Road, suspending parking from April 9 to April 30 for an “event.”

And for those waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the new royal baby, bookmakers even suggest when Kate does give birth, it could be on the hottest day of the year so far. Ladbrokes has even made it a 3/1 shot. “If the bets we’ve taken are anything to go by, then Princess Alice will be more than just the royal’s ray of sunshine!” spokesman Alex Apati said.