Kate Middleton — who bears more than a passing resemblance to Disney princess Belle — jetted into Norway on Thursday and came face-to-face with a real-life Elsa.

On the third day of their tour of Scandinavia, Kate and Prince William were welcomed to the country by Prince Haakon (he of the disappearing beard!) and Princess Mette-Marit — who bears a striking likeness to Disney’s Frozen heroine.

Although Frozen is set in the mythical land of Arendelle, Walt Disney World uses Norway as the setting for many of their Elsa and Anna encounters. And Oslo looked the part of a magical winter wonderland as William and Kate arrived to get to know the country and their fellow royals.

Snowy welcome. William and Kate have arrived in Norway pic.twitter.com/lXbQZaQTWy — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 1, 2018

The couple touched down at the Gardermoan air force base and were met by several inches of deep snow when they landed at 11:55 a.m. local time.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

There, a red carpet was rolled out and the Norwegian couple’s limo arrived so that they could welcome the British royals from the aircraft.

Prince William was off first and was followed immediately by Kate, who wore a blue coat by Catherine Walker & Co. over her Seraphine maternity dress.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Le Segretain/Getty; Everett

Getty Images; Disney

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the British couple bonded with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. In Oslo, the pair will enjoy the hospitality of King Harald at a palace dinner this evening.

Like Kate’s fairy-tale story of young student who met her prince at as a university student, Mette-Marit’s real-life tale has a happily-ever-after too. A commoner, she was introduced to Haakon — the heir to the throne in Norway — by friends at a rock concert in 1999. She already had a young son, Marius, who acted as a page boy at the couple’s 2001 wedding.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royals then traveled to the royal palace, where they were officially welcomed to Norway by King Harald V and Queen Sonja with a private luncheon, which was also attended by other members of the royal family.

Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Haakon, Princess Kate, Prince William, King Harald and Queen Sonja pose for a group photo VIDAR RUUD/AFP/Getty

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Harald and Queen Sonja VIDAR RUUD/AFP/Getty

Friday will also see the sporty Brits interact with some of Norway’s record-breaking Winter Olympics talent, as they head to the ski museum and observe junior members of the national ski jump team.