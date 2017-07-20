Get It Twisted! Prince William and Princess Kate Test Their Pretzel-Making Skills in Germany

Princess Kate and Prince William are fully immersing themselves in the German culture during their latest royal tour.

The royal couple were all smiles as they tried their hand at pretzel-making during their visit to Heidelberg on Thursday. Mayor Eckart Wuerzner looked on as the duo twisted the baked goods at the market in the historic center of town.

Kate and William’s time at the market also included a lesson on making candles.

Another stop on their tour of Heidelberg included the German Cancer Research Center, where the couple met with researchers such as Nobel Prize winner Dr. Harald zur Hausen, who studied cervical cancer and discovered the role of papilloma viruses, and visited a stem cell research lab.

Princess Kate looked radiant in a yellow lace dress and beige wedges, which she accessorized with a small clutch. Her newly-debuted shorter ‘do got the classic Kate bouncy blowout treatment.

The royal family arrived in Germany on Wednesday after two busy days in Poland for the second half of their five-day tour. Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined in on the fun, stealing the show as they hit the tarmac at the Berlin Tegel Airport on Wednesday — the sleepy little prince rubbed his eyes as he clutched his father’s hand while Charlotte was handed a mini bouquet to match mom.

The royals’ tour kicked off Monday when they arrived in Warsaw for a stop that included a visit to the Warsaw Rising Museum, a young entrepreneur’s reception, another garden party in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s recent birthday and an emotional visit to the Stutthof concentration camp.

They will spend three days in Germany, including visits to Berlin, Hamburg and Heidelberg. Highlights of the trip so far have included another garden party in honor of the Queen’s birthday at the British ambassador’s residence in Berlin, a visit to a charity that supports disadvantaged young people and a walk through the Holocaust memorial and museum in Berlin.