Prince William and Kate Middleton Are All Smiles as They Head Home from the Royal Wedding

After a busy weekend filled with best man duties, bridesmaid and page boy wrangling, toasts and one giant dance party, Prince William and Kate Middleton made there way home to Kensington Palace on Sunday with smiles on their faces.

With William behind the wheel, the royal couple smiled behind their sunglasses during their drive home from Windsor, where they celebrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials.

The royal parents, who were joined at the ceremony by Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, seemed in good spirits after joining the royal family for Saturday’s ceremony at St. George’s Chapel and then the VIP bash that followed at Frogmore House. (As Prince Louis is only a few weeks old, he remained at home during the celebrations.)

On Monday, newlyweds Meghan and Harry were also spotted headed home from Windsor Castle. Still sporting her bridal “messy bun,” the couple looked refreshed and relaxed as they made their way back to their cozy cottage at Kensington Palace.

The newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend their first official royal outing as a married couple on Tuesday when they join Prince Charles for a garden party at Buckingham Palace in his honor.

Charles also played a special role during the couple’s ceremony at St. George’s Chapel when he escorted Meghan to the altar after her father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend.