Prince William and Pregnant Kate Middleton Step Out in Support of Children's Mental Health

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined forces Wednesday for one of their most important causes: children’s mental health.

The royal couple, who are expecting their third child in April, attended the Children’s Global Media Summit in Manchester, where William is slated to give a speech on kids’ mental health.

The summit brings together delegates from more than 30 countries around the world to inform and redesign the future of media for this generation and explore the impact that digital technology will have on children’s futures.

It’s a cause especially important to William, who recently unveiled the findings from his Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying.

William brought together some of the world’s most recognizable names in media and tech, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, Twitter and online media companies, as well as children’s charities and parents, to work alongside the panel of young people to find ways to tackle cyberbullying.

The royal couple will also talk to local students and meet with some of the international delegates.

Kate is expected to join a forum hosted by Sesame Street’s Workshop, the charitable foundation of the famous children’s TV show, on research commissioned into kindness – a method used to help very young children express issues of emotional wellbeing.