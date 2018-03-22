Pregnant Kate Middleton Steps Out for Last Public Outing with Prince William Before Baby No. 3

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are expecting the birth of their third child in April, are packing in plenty of engagements before their little one’s arrival.

The royal couple have a full day scheduled on Thursday, on what will be Princess Kate’s final working day before giving birth.

Several engagements are connected to the Commonwealth, a global network of 53 countries with more than two billion people. This comes ahead of April’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where Queen Elizabeth will meet with leaders from around the globe.

Kate, 36, looked regal as can be — her baby bump popping in a cream colored coat by Goat and printed top by Hobbs, which she paired with black skinny jeans. She carried a black clutch and wore drop pearl earrings.

William, 35, kept things classic in a grey blazer and white button-down shirt.

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton visits SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Prince William Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate and Prince William meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The sports-loving couple started their morning at London’s Olympic Park with a visit to SportsAid, a charity that helps challenge and encourage the next generation of British Paralympic athletes. They sat on the sidelines to watch a wheelchair basketball game and met athletes who hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are set to take place in Birmingham, England.

They were then set to have their knowledge tested in a “Commonwealth Quiz” alongside the athletes and their coaches.

Kate and William meeting dignitaries and the heads of @TeamSportsAid as they enter Copper Box Arena pic.twitter.com/Qsys0M1ZfJ — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) March 22, 2018

Inside the Copper Box Arena William has been taking part in wheelchair basketball with paralympic hopefuls being supported by @TeamSportsAid pic.twitter.com/ssVCxiSXVR — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) March 22, 2018

After their time at the Copper Box Arena at the Olympic Park, Kate and William went to a community cafe in Clerkenwell, east London to help locals and volunteers put the finishing touches to a meal that is being prepared for this year’s Commonwealth Big Lunch.

Outside a group of 32 kids from Chobham Academy waved flags and shouted Welcome to Stratford (the area of London where the Olympic Park is based). Leaning down, Kate chatted to them about school and nine-year-old Given Mkandwire asked her what her favorite book was. He didn’t recall her answer but did remember that she told him “Harry Potter didn’t exist when I was little.”

“It was amazing to see them,” he added.

William told a group that he wasn’t good at maths and that geography was his favorite subject — and urged the children not to “rush” their answers in class.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton Stars in Powerful PSA for Children’s Mental Health Week

The Big Lunch is an initiative that encourages as many people as possible to sit down to a meal with members of their community once a year.

Next month sees a major highlight for the Commonwealth, with the games in Australia and a governmental meeting headed by the Queen in London.