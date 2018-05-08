Remember the Flower Girl Who Stole Will and Kate's Wedding? Find Out Where She Is Now!

Prince William and Princess Kate were surrounded by lots of love on their wedding day – especially from the littlest members of their wedding party.

They almost stole the limelight at the royal couple’s April 2011 wedding with their adorable (and grimacing!) facial expressions – so where are the pint-sized page boys and flower girls now?

And, with another royal wedding around the corner, which former royal bridal party member will be making an appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding on May 19?

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor Dan Kitwood/Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise is now a teenager. She memorably stood at her grandmother’s side in last year’s royal family picture taken by Annie Leibovitz to celebrate Queen Elizabeth‘s 90th birthday. She’s also starting to take on official duties. Last year, she went on an official visit to Bristol Zoo with her parents and brother, James Viscount Severn. In 2015, her mother revealed that the now 14-year-old’s “profound” squint had been corrected for cosmetic reasons.

Lady Louise Windsor (middle) John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lady Louise also appeared at the Queen’s 92nd birthday concert at Royal Albert Hall on April 21 — and she’ll likely be in attendance at Harry and Meghan’s upcoming nuptials.

Grace van Cutsem

Grace Van Cutsem Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

The unforgettable van Cutsem (remember the little girl scowling and covering her ears as the crowds cheered during William and Kate’s first kiss?) is now 10-years-old and big sister to two little brothers – Rafe and Charlie.

Dad Hugh is a close pal to William, who is also godfather to Grace. And Grace will also likely be a guest at Harry’s royal wedding on May 19 — and judging by the excitement and fanfare around Windsor, she may need to cover her ears again!

The Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Margarita Armstrong-Jones Press Association/AP

The Earl of Snowdon’s daughter lives in Chelsea, and until recently, she attended Garden House School. Now 15, the blonde teen reportedly goes to boarding school in Berkshire. It was the Linley family who inherited William’s former nanny Jessie Webb, who also helped out with Prince George in the early days. Margarita is also expected to be in attendance at Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Margarita Armstrong-Jones Hannah McKay/WPA Pool /Getty Images

Margarita also joined the Queen at the memorial for Lord Snowdon at Westminster Abbey in April 2017.

Eliza Lopes

Eliza Lopes John Stillwell/PA/AP

Granddaughter to the Duchess of Cornwall, little Lopes was just 3-years-old at the royal wedding and was so overwhelmed by the momentous occasion she sought comfort from a bright pink wiggly worm toy – given to her by Prince Harry. The 10-year-old, who will likely be at Harry’s wedding, is now big sister to twin brothers, Gus and Louis.

Tom Pettifer

Tom Pettifer Chris Jackson/Getty

Another star of the wedding day, with his constant smile, the 8-year-old waved to the crowds like a pro and at one point got a serious case of the giggles. Son to Tiggy Pettifer, nee Legge-Bourke, his mom was nanny to William and Harry in the 1990’s and has remained close to William ever since. He’ll likely be in attendance at Harry’s wedding as well.

William Lowther-Pinkerton

William Lowther-Pinkerton Samir Hussein/WireImage

At 10-years-old, “Billy” was the eldest of the attendants. The responsible-looking page boy (who tried to keep a straight face as Tom Pettifer goofed around) is the son of Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, former private secretary to William and Prince George’s godfather.