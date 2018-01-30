Pregnant Kate Middleton Boldly Hits the Ice as She Rounds Her Third Trimester

Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway on the ice!

The royals visited an outdoor ice-skating rink in the center of Stockholm on Tuesday to learn more about one of the country’s most popular sports: bandy hockey. And they rolled out the red carpet for Will and Kate as they stepped onto the ice to challenge each other to a fun penalty shoot out!

While Kate is a proven athlete, she came in second to William, losing 2-1.

The royal mom, who is expecting her third child in April, kept warm in a black Burberry coat and sweater by Swedish designer Fjallraven, as she met with a group of local bandy players on the ice, which is situated in the middle of a public park.

The Duchess takes a shot at goal! 🏒#RoyalVisitSweden pic.twitter.com/FNjaZrlU6P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

They shared hot chocolate with the school children and were then given their own bandy hockey jerseys.

Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She and William beat the chilly temperatures by taking sips from a flask (they drank an alcohol-free ripple!). The flask was brought in a bandy portfolj, a briefcase that traditionally contains a flask of warm wine or coffee laced with alcohol.

William and Kate sip from a drink brought them in the traditional Bandy briefcase pic.twitter.com/FxN3v9CKGK — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) January 30, 2018

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bandy hockey, which is now played in the Winter Olympics, differs from traditional hockey in that it is played with a curved stick. And instead of a puck, players use a ball.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royals, who are staying at the residence of the British ambassador in the capital, touched down in Sweden on Monday evening, after welcoming Prince George and Princess Charlotte home from school in London. Unlike their summer tour of Poland and Germany last year, the couple are traveling without their children on this tour.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Following their first event, Will and Kate will travel to the Royal Palace of Stockholm to attend a luncheon hosted by King Carl KVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel were also in attendance. Victoria and Daniel have a lot in common with the British royals. In addition to being the future King and Queen, they are also parents to two young children: 5-year-old Princess Estelle and 1-year-old Prince Oscar.

Following the luncheon, Will and Kate, accompanied by Victoria and Daniel, will walk through the picturesque cobbled streets of Stockholm from the royal palace to the Nobel Museum. From the Nobel Museum, they will travel to Ark Des, Sweden’s national center for architecture and design.

Later in the evening, they will attend a black tie dinner at the residence of the British ambassador, attended by members of the Swedish royal family, and representatives from government, and popular culture, including Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, and actors Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander.

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, will keep a busy schedule this week, missing just one event during their visit to Norway so that she can pace herself during the four-day tour, according to a royal spokesman.