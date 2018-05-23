Why Weren't Prince William and Kate Middleton at Meghan Markle's Official Debut as a Royal?

Meghan Markle made her stunning debut as a duchess on Tuesday with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall by her side, but where were her new brother and sister-in-law?

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s absence from the Buckingham Palace garden party in honor of Charles’ upcoming 70th birthday wasn’t due to any lack of support for the new royal family member.

William had another important event to attend that afternoon. The royal dad was 200 miles away at Manchester Cathedral to mark the one-year anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack, which resulted in the deaths of 22 people.

Prince William attends The Manchester Arena National Service of Commemoration at Manchester Cathedral on May 22. PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty

Kate, meanwhile, is still on maternity leave after giving birth to Prince Louis on April 23. The royal mom of three’s maternity leave will last about six months, but that doesn’t mean the public won’t see her at events.

Kate Middleton at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

Since Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding was a family affair, Kate was in attendance, and she’ll likely be at Trooping the Colour next month in honor of the Queen’s official birthday celebration. (Kate attended Trooping the Colour in 2015 while she was still on maternity leave after giving birth to Princess Charlotte.)

Will and Kate immediately welcomed Meghan into the royal family fold after the couple’s engagement in November, and the two royal women have begun leaning on each other. Kate and Meghan, both 36, have quickly bonded, helped by their close proximity as neighbors at Kensington Palace.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan, who will be learning on the job, “is funny and serious and extremely hard-working,” a source close to the former Suits star previously told PEOPLE. “I can imagine Kate will find a great friend in her.”