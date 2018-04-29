Prince William and Kate Middleton Mark 7 Years of Marriage with Sweet Throwback Photo

There’s another royal wedding on the horizon, but Sunday was all about celebrating seven years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot.

Kensington Palace shared an adorable photo from the couple’s 2011 wedding day in which they ride off in a blue convertible, with William at the wheel as his bride waves to onlookers. The car is adorned with balloons, streamers and a license plate reading “JU5T WED,” with the number five cleverly taking the place of an “S.”

“Seven years ago today – thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary,” Kensington Palace captioned the shot.

The duo met as students at the University of St. Andrews. Prince William popped the big question in 2010 with an iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Their fairytale wedding took place the following year at London’s Westminster Abbey, where Kate stunned in an Alexander McQueen gown while William wore his vibrant red Irish Guards Mounted Officer’s uniform. The newlyweds made their home at Kensington Palace.

William and Kate have since welcomed three children, 4-year-old Prince George, 2-year-old Princess Charlotte and the family’s newest addition, Prince Louis, who was born on April 23.

“It completes them,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

A friend of the couple notes that Kate, 36, “is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.”

Parenthood, the friend adds, “suits them really well. They are enjoying it and are very happy.”