The Royal Fab 4 Tour Continues! William, Kate, George and Charlotte Arrive in Berlin

After two busy days in Poland, Prince William, Princess Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived in Germany for the second half of their five-day tour.

The royal family departed from Warsaw Wednesday morning, boarding their private plane for the one-and-a-half-hour flight to Berlin.

Upon landing, the family of four received an official welcome at Berlin Airport.

Later in the day, William and Kate are expected to visit The Brandenburg Gate, one of the city’s most important monuments. The monumental gate was built in the 18th century as a symbol of peace.

They will then make a poignant visit to Berlin’s Holocaust museum and memorial, where they will meet survivors of the Holocaust and tour the museum before walking through the memorial.

Their day continues with a visit to Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. They will also meet representatives from the Robert Enke Foundation, which raises awareness and understanding of mental illness — a cause that’s very important to the royal couple.

They will end their busy day with a meeting with German President Joachim Gauck in the Bellevue Palace Gardens, followed by a Queen’s Birthday Garden Party at the British Ambassador’s Residence, where William will give a speech.

The royals’ tour kicked off Monday when they arrived in Warsaw for a busy two days that included a visit to the Warsaw Rising Museum, a young entrepreneur’s reception, another garden party in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s recent birthday and an emotional visit to the Stutthof concentration camp.

George and Charlotte are pros when it comes to royal tours. Last September, the family of four traveled to Canada for a week-long visit, which included a memorable playdate with the royal siblings.

The royal parents announced their decision to bring their kids with them on the tour in early July.

“They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen in at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week,” their spokesman said.

“They look forward to a busy and impactful tour and are grateful that they will have the opportunity to meet the Polish and German people — such important friends of the United Kingdom — as a family.”