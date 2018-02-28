Team Super Royal Takes Off! Will, Kate, Harry and Meghan Make Their First Appearance Together

The Royal Fab 4 are sharing the spotlight for the very first time!

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the stage as a foursome on Wednesday for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum. The charity vehicle was initially set up by Will, Kate and Harry. After Harry and Meghan tie the knot on May 19, she will be a patron, too.

It is the first time all four have appeared together at an official royal event. They were last all seen together on Christmas morning when they walked to church with the rest of the family alongside Queen Elizabeth.

The royals (and royal-to-be!) used the forum to lay out their hopes and plans for their ongoing work under the charitable umbrella of the Royal Foundation, discussing why the foundation was set up, the projects they are currently working on and their ambitions for the future.

Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, has been busy championing new causes this week – including the worldwide campaign to highlight the work of nurses. William has stepped up his royal work since leaving his air ambulance job last summer, while Harry and Meghan are continuing their tour of the U.K. as Meghan gets to know the country and the charity sector.

After their engagement in November, Harry and Meghan talked about the “fantastic support” they’ve received from Will and Kate throughout their relationship.

“She’s been wonderful,” Meghan said of her future sister-in-law. Harry the added: a”As has William as well, you know, fantastic support.”