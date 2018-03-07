It’s a royal trifecta!

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry headed out in separate directions for a trio of outings on Wednesday.

One week after they gathered together alongside Meghan Markle for their first official engagement as a foursome, they set out on royal duty for three different places.

Princess Kate — wearing a Seraphine Maternity dress — visited one of her key charities, Place2be, to open their new headquarters in London. The charity, which provides emotional and therapeutic support to children in schools, now has top quality facilities to train more counselors, teachers and school leaders. The building also houses the charity’s research and evaluation teams.

Kate joins a round table meeting @Place2Be new HQ pic.twitter.com/TJNVqumupp — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) March 7, 2018

The royal mom-to-be, who cooed over a 9-month-old baby during a visit to a school in Oxford on Tuesday, took part in a discussion with mental health professionals and school leaders.

“In my years of working with all of you at Place2Be, I have seen at first hand the leadership you provide: you are at the forefront of efforts to give every child the very best start in life,” she said during a speech. “That’s why this new Centre of Excellence is so crucial, not only for Place2Be to continue their outstanding work, but for all the school leaders, teachers and children it helps now, and undoubtedly will help in the future years to come.”

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate, 36, who is expecting her third child in April, then went on to meet staff and pupils from Albion Primary School in Rotherhithe, London, where Place2Be has been providing mental health support for pupils, families and staff for 16 years.

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

At the school, Kate looked on as children drew, telling the budding artists, “I love what you are doing here,” before suggesting she take one of the coloring sheets “home to do with George and Charlotte.”

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Harry, 33, meanwhile, was about 75 miles north west of London, to see the site of the Silverstone Experience, which is due to be installed at the historic race track. Harry, who will join his fiancée, Meghan, when they travel to Birmingham, in the English Midlands on Thursday, also visited the Silverstone University Technical College to meet students and alumni who are now working successfully in the motorsport industry.

Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

“I am really encouraged to have seen the state of the art facilities and equipment in the Silverstone University Technical College, but more significantly, to have met the enthusiastic young people currently studying there, as well as those who have gone on to start their careers with leading employers in the motorsport industry,” said the prince. He added, “The Silverstone Experience will be a fascinating and exhilarating visitor attraction, based here at the home of British Motor Racing. I am sure that it will help to engage children in engineering by making that all important connection between their text books and the excitement and thrills of motorsport.”

Harry also announced the experience would open in 2019, which he would return for.

Prince Harry chatting to students at Silverstone University Technical College about getting more women into engineering. Tomorrow, he & fiancée Meghan Markle head to Birmingham where they’ll focus on similar STEM themes pic.twitter.com/d2u2mpRqDj — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) March 7, 2018

And about 150 miles north of London, William was reminded of his days of flying when he visited RAF Coningsby base in Lincolnshire. There, he viewed the Typhoon multi-role fighters, before speaking to RAF crew who maintain and fly the aircraft, and witnessed first-hand how the air force base is engaging local schoolchildren in the science behind its work.

William, 35, who flew search and rescue helicopters for the RAF from their base on Anglesey, north Wales, where he and Kate lived in the first years of their marriage, is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby.

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Phil Noble/PA Wire

He joined schoolchildren in the base’s new Engagement Centre, as they took part in a session to design a mechanism to drop an egg from a height, to introduce them to practical physics.

He then had lunch with representatives of the different squadrons on the base.