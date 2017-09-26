Prince William Laughs Off Harry Engagement Rumors — and Reveals George Doesn’t Want to Go to School

Prince William is keeping his poker face on when it comes to Prince Harry’s royal romance with Meghan Markle.

The couple of more than a year caused a sensation on Monday when they walked hand-in-hand during the Invictus Games. And William — being the good big brother he is — expertly side-stepped engagement whispers.

During a visit to Milton Keynes on Tuesday, William stopped by William Cowley Parchment Makers, which makes vellum for royal documents and for use in Parliament. Paul Wright, the general manager of the company, told William: “If Prince Harry marries Meghan then his certificate will be in our vellum.” William simply responded with a diplomatic laugh.

Speaking about William’s amused response to his comment, Wright said: “He just laughed — a nice laugh.”

But William did share one royal family secret: Prince George is so over school already!

During his visit to the town of Milton Keynes, which is celebrating its 50th birthday, the royal dad told a fellow Thomas’s Battersea parent: “I just dropped George off and he didn’t want to go.”

“It was really exciting meeting William,” Louise Smith, a mother of two, said. “He told me he’d just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn’t want to go.

“Sounds a bit like mine, really.”

After George’s first day on September 7, William hinted that the daily school drop-off might not always be so exciting, saying: “We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go.”