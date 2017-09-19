Prince William Jokes with Hairdressers About His Hair Loss: ‘I Can’t Give You Much Business’

Prince William isn’t shy when it comes to his thinning hair!

On Tuesday morning, the royal dropped into a cafe that has been set up by a homeless charity to help those who deal with addiction and homelessness get back on their feet.

As he arrived at the coffee shop, William shook hands with the men’s hairdressers next door, joking with hairstylist Taz Kabria: “I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business.”

The father of two, who recently announced he and Princess Kate are expecting their third child, chatted with charity staff and some of the men and women they support.

Spitafields Crypt Trust, which aims to provide a holistic recovery service to those dealing with complex drug and alcohol addictions, and often homelessness, started in 1965 as one of the first residential and rehabilitation centers in the U.K. for homeless men suffering from alcoholism. It has now expanded to provide a range of tailored services to support men and women with their addiction recovery journeys.

The prince was congratulated on Kate’s pregnancy and he even told one midwife trainee: “All the best with the midwifery, I may see you sooner than you think.”

Kate is still being treated in Kensington Palace for Hyperemesis Gravidarum — a form of acute morning sickness — and aides said there was no update on her condition.

Like his late mother Princess Diana, William has long focused on bringing awareness to homelessness. He has been patron of the charity, Centerpoint — which his mother also championed — since 2005. His visit also highlighted his work on combating the mental health challenges in men.

Later in the day, William headed to the other social enterprise, the Restoration Station, where the charity’s users undertake woodwork projects.

During his visit, he was given three wooden owls as presents for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the new royal baby.

Restoration Station Manager Rhys Pritchard presented him with the gifts for each of his children, saying: “One for each, we don’t want any arguments.”

William replied: “Thank you very much, yes we don’t want arguments.”

Rhys said afterwards: “The first thing that students are asked to do when they start training is to make an owl, and that is simply a piece of self-expression.

Since leaving his job as an air ambulance pilot earlier this summer, William is now focusing full-time on his royal duties, supporting his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and continuing to highlight the causes and charities close to his heart. Last week, he opened a new hospital emergency center in Liverpool and met victims of sexual abuse in soccer.