People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Royals

Prince William Speaks Out After Break-In at Prince George’s School: ‘It’s Been an Interesting Week’

By @SPerryPeoplemag and @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Prince William  was on royal duty today — one week after he escorted his 4-year-old son, Prince George, to his first day of school.

“It’s been an interesting week,” William told patients during a visit to the Aintree University Hospital on Thursday in Liverpool.

Speaking of George’s first day of school on Sept. 7 at Thomas’s Battersea,William said, “most of the parents were in floods of tears. The kids were all fine.”

On Wednesday, the school made headlines when the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 40-year-old woman had been arrested for allegedly breaking into the school.

Chris Jackson/Getty

William said George has been adjusting to student life quite well — so far.

“We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go!” he told hospital patients. “George has been really easy. He hasn’t said, ‘Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?’ ”

When patient Teresa Jones, 87, congratulated the royal dad on his young children, William replied, “George rules the roost but Charlotte isn’t far behind!”

Earlier, in the major trauma room, he joked with patient Pagan Tordengrove that his 2-year-old daughter will be “trouble when she’s older.”

Tordengrave welcomed William with a handshake and a cheery “Prince of Hearts!” When he apologized for interrupting the work and peace of the trauma room she said, “It’s a pleasure. You are one of the nicest men on the planet.”