Prince William Enjoys Guys’ Getaway on the Slopes While Kate and the Kids Stay Home

Prince William was spotted on a gentlemen’s getaway trip to Verbier, Switzerland on Sunday, looking refreshed and in good spirits.

The 34-year-old was accompanied by close friends as he took to the slopes, a day before his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, delivered a special message of peace and unity for Commonwealth Day — an annual celebration which honors 52 countries that comprise the Commonwealth of Nations.

Absent from the trip was his wife, Princess Kate, and their two children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1. It is believed the duchess and her children were at her parents’ house in Bucklebury.

The prince was photographed having lunch with a group of friends. In another photo, he is seen riding a ski lift with his three pals, smiling widely.

The father-of-two missed the Commonwealth festivities, but his brother, Prince Harry, was on hand to commemorate the holiday with their grandmother, grandfather, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, as well as Princes Andrew and Edward.

The 90-year-old monarch called upon the 2.5 billion citizens of the Commonwealth to continue working together and “build peace by defending the dignity of every individual and community.”

The queen also launched the Queen’s Baton Relay, kicking off Monday in London. She will continue on a 388-day journey around the Commonwealth before the baton arrives at the opening ceremony of the Gold Coast Games on April 4, 2018.

“Over the next 12 months, the baton will visit people living in the nations and territories of our Commonwealth family in every continent and ocean,” the Queen’s message continued.

“Contained within the Baton will be a written message that will be opened and read at the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year. However, there is an even more powerful message to be seen and experienced as the Baton passes from hand to hand, from seashore to mountaintop, through cities, towns and villages. It is the message of a peace-building Commonwealth.”