Prince William Debuted a Shaved Head Today: Compare the Before-and-After Photos

Prince William, is that you?

The royal stepped out on Thursday to meet with military veterans who are working with Britain’s National Health Service. And his look sparked a slight double take: The royal dad, 35, was sporting a shorter ‘do than he was on Tuesday, when he and Kate Middleton stepped out for a day of events in Coventry, England.

Much shorter, in fact: William’s hair had all but been shaved off, making it the shortest look we’ve ever seen on him.

Prince William on Thursday Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images

To compare, take a look at William’s hair on Tuesday (below) versus Thursday (above).

Prince William in Coventry on Tuesday Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

However, eagle-eyed royal fans will remember that a shave of the head is something of a tradition for William. Around this time two years ago, in 2016, he showed off his newly chopped locks while attending church with his family at Sandringham.

William’s own loved ones haven’t held back when it comes to teasing the second-in-line to the throne about his receding hairline. In 2014, during their visit to Australia, Kate suggested that her husband could use a tuft of alpaca wool to cover his bald spot.

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“The prince was interested in the alpaca, and as I showed it to them the princess said he should put it on his head,” Lyn Crejan, the farmer who showed the royal couple the wool, said during the visit, according to the BBC. “She said, ‘You need it more than me,’ and pointed to his head and he laughed.”