Newborn Life! Prince William Caught Nodding Off During Service Days After Royal Baby's Birth

Prince William may have told crowds today that he and Kate Middleton‘s newborn is sleeping “reasonably well” — but it seems that the new dad of three could use a few more hours of shut-eye!

Just two days after he and Kate welcomed their third child, a boy, at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, William attended the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey alongside his brother Prince Harry and future sister-in-law Meghan Markle. During the service, William was caught having a tough time keeping his eyes open for a few moments during the service. The royal appeared to drift off a few times, then waking back up with numerous blinks — the universal sign for a parent of a newborn!

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

With Grandma Middleton reporting for duty and a steady stream of guests at the palace, the new parents will have plenty of help as they balance life as family of five.

The littlest royal arrived at 11:01 a.m. on Monday and returned home to Kensington Palace that very day. He made his public debut in his mom’s arms on the steps of the Lindo Wing just seven hours after he was born. The name for the little prince has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, hopefully William can clock in a few more hours of sleep!