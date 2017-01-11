Prince William and Princess Kate Make ‘Memory Jars’ with Grieving Children

Prince William and Princess Kate showed their support on Wednesday for children and families who have suffered bereavement.

This afternoon The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting a @cbukhelp Centre, as the London centre marks its one year anniversary pic.twitter.com/k0HK73OmnI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2017

Child Bereavement UK is one of William’s key causes. Their center in Stratford, east London, which provides support for children and families facing grief, is marking its one-year anniversary.

William was just 15 when he lost his mother Princess Diana in 1997, and the charity’s founding patron, Julia Samuel, was a great friend of the princess. Her links with the family continue today, as she is also one of Prince George‘s godparents.

William and Kate — who earlier on Wednesday bonded with mothers during a visit to highlight children’s mental health — joined a group of youngsters making “memory jars.” The jars are filled with tightly packed layers of multi-colored salts, with each color representing a memory of their loved one.

The Duke and Duchess join a @cbukhelp 'Memory Jar' activity in a Support Group session – which helps families dealing with bereavement pic.twitter.com/xg9zWPxfkD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2017

As well as providing vital support for children and families coping with loss, the charity also gives training for 8,000 professionals whose work brings them into contact with bereaved families.

The Duke and Duchess find out how the @cbukhelp 'Memory Jar' exercise can help families dealing with bereavement pic.twitter.com/H5RpEmmCcT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2017

William and Kate were also introduced to local professionals, and volunteers who work at the service, before meeting families and children who have been supported by the charity.