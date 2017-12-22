Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Happy Christmas from Will and Harry! The Royal Brothers' Best Holiday Snaps
Greeting well-wishers on Christmas Day in Sandringham is about as royal as it gets – see how everyone’s favorite set of brothers do so through the years
A 6-year-old William looks dapper in a red suit in '88.
1990
Two years later, he trades the red for plaid – and we find out where George got his blond curls from!
1994
With their mother Princess Diana, a young William and Harry leave the Church of St. Mary Magdalene after Christmas Day services in '94.
The year after their mother's death, William and Harry brave the rain with dad Prince Charles.
2003
The two brothers share a laugh in 2003.
2004
Cousin Zara Tindall – then Zara Phillips – joined the pair in '04.
With a baby-faced Harry and a bushy-bearded William, we hardly recognize them in '08.
And in '09, they got a white Christmas!
2014
Prince Harry charms the crowds waiting outside.