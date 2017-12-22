Happy Christmas from Will and Harry! The Royal Brothers' Best Holiday Snaps

Greeting well-wishers on Christmas Day in Sandringham is about as royal as it gets – see how everyone’s favorite set of brothers do so through the years

Tim Graham/Getty

1988

A 6-year-old William looks dapper in a red suit in '88.

Georges De Keerle/Getty

1990

Two years later, he trades the red for plaid – and we find out where George got his blond curls from!

AFP/Getty

1994

With their mother Princess Diana, a young William and Harry leave the Church of St. Mary Magdalene after Christmas Day services in '94.

UK Press via Getty

1998

The year after their mother's death, William and Harry brave the rain with dad Prince Charles.

ROTA/Getty

2003

The two brothers share a laugh in 2003.

Stephen Hird/AFP/Getty

2004

Cousin Zara Tindall – then Zara Phillips – joined the pair in '04.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

2008

With a baby-faced Harry and a bushy-bearded William, we hardly recognize them in '08.

Chris Jackson/Getty

2009

And in '09, they got a white Christmas!

Chris Jackson/Getty

2014

Prince Harry charms the crowds waiting outside.

