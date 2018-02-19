Prince William and Kate Middleton's Bridesmaid on Crutches After Ski Vacation Accident

One of Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughters took a nasty spill.

Lady Louise Windsor, 14, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, — and a bridesmaid at the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton —broke her right leg after she suffered the accident in St. Moritz in the Alps, a source confirms.

Lady Louise at William and Kate's wedding in 2011 (left) and in 2017. Dan Kitwood/Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Lady Louise, who enjoyed a prominent position alongside Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren (including Prince George and Princess Charlotte) in a special portrait in 2016, had been vacationing at the Swiss resort with her parents and her brother James, Viscount Severn, 10, during a half-term break from school.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex on February 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/AP

The family is back home in the U.K. now, and on Monday the Countess, 53, attended a Buckingham Palace reception with Princess Kate to showcase a new initiative, the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange.