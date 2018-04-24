Prince William and Kate Middleton Begin Life as a Family of 5: 'It Completes Them'

Now that they are back home in Kensington Palace with their new baby boy, Prince William and Kate Middleton have begun life as a family of five.

“It completes them,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. A friend of the couple notes that Kate, 36, “is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.”

Parenthood, the friend adds, “suits them really well. They are enjoying it and are very happy.”

William and Kate leaving the hospital with their new baby boy on April 23, 2018. Samir Hussein/WireImage

For much more on the new royal family of five, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Big brother Prince George, 4, and big sister Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2, “are so excited,” says another friend. “Kate’s worried that Charlotte will feel it the hardest as the youngest, but she’s such a confident little girl and growing up so fast, Kate is hoping she will adjust.”

RELATED VIDEO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte Visit Royal Baby in the Hospital

In Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury, “everyone around here is thrilled for them,” says a local. “It’s lovely that George and Charlotte have a little brother to play with, and Carole will be absolutely over the moon.”

With the new baby fifth in line for the throne, “hopefully, this little boy will be able to live a little outside the limelight,” says another Bucklebury villager. “We look forward to seeing him in the local park.”

• REPORTING BY MONIQUE JESSEN AND SIMON PERRY