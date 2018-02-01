Prince William and Kate Middleton Take a Virtual Trip to Where They First Met at College

Prince William and Kate Middleton took a trip down memory lane to where they first met and fell in love.

During a visit to an entrepreneurs and start-up event on Thursday, William biked along while watching a video showing a detailed drive around the streets of his and Kate’s college town of St. Andrews, Scotland, where they attended the University of St. Andrews.

During the video, they got a glimpse of the town’s streets, cafés and even their former home. At the recommendation of Kensington Palace staffers, the video was set to a soundtrack of William and Kate’s favorites: Coldplay, Linkin Park and Ellie Goulding’s cover of Elton John’s “Your Song,” which she sang at the couple’s 2011 wedding.

“You’re bringing us down memory lane,” Kate told CEO of Motitech Jon Ingar Kjenes.

Prince William and Kate take a trip down memory lane as they watch a special film of where they met — St Andrews — while trying out an exercise machine aimed at dementia sufferers

Kate, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were standing behind him, looking on at the video. William operated the bike’s controls, which soon saw him passing his room at St. Salvator’s Hall, the dorm where both he and Kate lived their first year at the school.

“William was enthusiastic,” Kjenes adds. “He knew straightaway where we were filming and said, ‘You’ve filmed my room.’ ”

They also showed a cafe near the St. Andrews called the North Point, which today has a sign outside proclaiming “William met Kate here — for coffee.”

Kjanes asked him if it was true: “He said, ‘Of course, St. Andrews is a very small place.’ I took it to mean they had been everywhere.”

The bike and video was created with Motiview technology, which is designed to aid those suffering from dementia and help them exercise. The unique films are crafted specifically for the customer to give it a personal touch, setting it in a familiar place, such as where the user grew up.

The stop is just one of many during William and Kate’s two-day visit to Norway. They arrived in the country on Thursday morning after spending the previous two days in Sweden.