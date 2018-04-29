Will and Kate's Looks of Love! 8 Moments That Prove They're More Smitten Than Ever

Prince William and Kate Middleton set hearts aflutter when they tied the knot in their 2011 fairy tale wedding. And seven years later, the longtime pair still look like honeymooners.

Now that they have a family of five, the love for the royal couple has only grown with the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the family’s newest addition, Prince Louis!

Here are the couple’s sweetest moments since that memorable kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Kate and Will stared lovingly into each other’s eyes during a glamorous reception at the last original dancehall in Berlin on July 20.

BRITTA PEDERSEN/AFP/Getty

The royal couple was all smiles while in one of the romantic cities in the world: Paris. Between the Eiffel Tower and a glamorous gala, Will and Kate made the most of their royal tour in March 2017.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters/Splash News Online

The royal parents were all smiles when they stepped off the plane in Canada in September 2017. They both sweetly held hands with George as Kate cradled Charlotte in her arms.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And when they left their little ones behind to take in the sights of Vancouver, Bella Bella and the Yukon over the next few days, it was obvious that the royal couple’s spark is just as strong as ever.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/ZUMA Press

During an outing to the University of British Columbia, Will and Kate whispered and laughed like college sweethearts (which they are!).

“They were so kind, so informal, they made us feel right at home,” Olivia Johnson, a 21-year-old student athlete, told PEOPLE. “They’re totally fun and giggly and they’re just really fun young people.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

“They seem like a really cute couple – they kind of check in with each other and look at each other and move with each other – they’ve got it down and they just seem like they’re really enjoying themselves.”

As they sampled local cuisine during the visit, their playful nature was on full display.

Sam Hussein/WireImage

And as they welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, on Monday, the couple exchanged sweet smiles on the steps of the Lindo Wing outside of St. Mary’s Hospital.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

William lovingly put his arm around Kate as they introduced little Louis to the world.

Now, the parents are enjoying life at home with their three children.