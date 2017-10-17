Prince William and Kate Middleton are having a spring baby!

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Tuesday.

The royal couple will also kick off the exciting year with an official royal tour of Norway and Sweden in early 2018, the palace announced.

Will and Kate revealed in September that they are expecting baby number three, who will join big brother Prince George, 4, and big sister Princess Charlotte, 2.

After battling severe pregnancy sickness for the past month, Kate stepped out for the first time last week with a hint of a baby bump.

The event marked Kate‘s first public outing since August 30, when she and the royal brothers marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. Only a few days after that, it was announced that she is pregnant — and with that came news she was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness that forced her to cancel her public duties.

The illness also meant that she missed taking her 4-year-old son Prince George to his first day of school last month. (William pulled solo dad duty instead, later saying that most parents were “in floods of tears. The kids were all fine.”)

Kate was in good spirits again on Monday when she made a surprise appearance alongside William to meet the famous Paddington Bear at the cuddly character’s namesake train station in London. She even did a little dance with the famed storybook character on the platform.