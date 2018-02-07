Prince William & Alicia Vikander Bonded Over The Crown During Swedish Royal Dinner

Alicia Vikander finally revealed what she and Prince William talked about when they first met during a royal black-tie dinner in January.

While royal protocol calls for the proper curtsy and introduction, the Oscar-winning actress, 29, told Swedish news outlet The Local that she also had the opportunity to gab about The Crown, the Netflix series that chronicles the life and times of the British heir’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

“Well, I’ve seen The Crown! It was actually the first thing my friend and I started talking about with William,” Vikander said about the topic of her exchange with the father-to-be.

Alicia Vikander; Prince William Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William and pregnant wife Kate Middleton, who was also in attendance at the Swedish royal dinner, enjoyed a four-day visit to Sweden and Norway, and met Vikander during an exclusive gathering at the Residence of the British Ambassador in Stockholm.

“Apparently he’s a Game of Thrones fan, I was told,” added the Tomb Raider star, who was seated next to Prince William during the dinner. (Indeed the royal couple has watched every season!)

Alicia Vikander at the Swedish royal dinner on Jan. 30

Vikander was not the only local celebrity to be invited to the royal dinner. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and actor Stellan Skarsgård also joined Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, as they hosted the British royals.

Alicia Vikander speaking with Crown Princess Victoria as Prince William chats with actor Stellan Skarsgård at the black-tie dinner

Before meeting Vikander, William and Kate spent their first morning in Sweden bundled up and hit the ice for a game of bandy hockey, followed by a royal visit to the city’s Nobel Museum with Victoria and Daniel.

Then on the morning of their final day in Sweden, William and Kate greeted children at Matteusskolan School in Stockholm before heading to the Haga Palace the parents to George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, met Victoria and Daniel’s two children, Princess Estelle, 5, and Prince Oscar, 1.