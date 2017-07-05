Dapper Prince Philip (in a Top Hat!) Charms the Ladies at Scottish Tea Party

Prince Philip was in top form in his top hat and long tailcoat as he met guests at a garden party alongside Queen Elizabeth at their Scottish palace, Holyroodhouse on Tuesday.

The royal, 96, was all smiles as he chatted to former Wrens — members of the Women’s Royal Naval Service — about their experiences during WWII. The annual party is a key event during the royal couple’s week-long stay in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Philip appeared to be in good spirits just two weeks after being released from the hospital, where he was treated for an infection.

Also at the event on Tuesday was the royal couple’s second son Prince Andrew, 57, who, like his other siblings, has been increasingly filling their father’s role alongside their mother. In May, Philip announced his upcoming retirement in the fall from public duties on behalf of his patronages and charities. Though, the palace did say that he might periodically appear at events alongside his wife “from time to time.”

The royal couple, who will host the Spanish king and queen for a State Visit next week, will mark 70 years of marriage — the longest in British royal history — in November.