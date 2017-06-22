Prince Philip Released From Hospital Two Days After Being Treated for Infection

Prince Philip has left hospital after two nights of treatment.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to PEOPLE that the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth left King Edward VII Hospital in London shortly before 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.

In a simple statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said on the day of his release, “I can confirm that The Duke of Edinburgh left hospital this morning.”

His release followed two nights of care for an infection stemming from a “pre-existing condition.” Palace officials said that Philip — who had attended Royal Ascot in searing 85 degree heat on Tuesday — was in “good spirits” throughout but was sorry to have missed the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday and a day of horse racing at Royal Ascot.

It’s understood that Philip will not be at Ascot alongside Queen Elizabeth, 91, on Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Philip, 96, Hospitalized With Infection

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Philip would retire from royal duties this fall after 70 years in public service.

In December the pair canceled public appearances after suffering from heavy colds. The nonagenarian war veteran has had several minor bouts of illness in recent years – but has always bounced back to stand by the Queen’s side.