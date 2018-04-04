Prince Philip is recovering after hip replacement surgery at a London hospital, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation,” the palace said in a statement. “He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits.”

The royal, 96, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip.

Philip was absent from the royal family’s Easter service attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle. And just days before, he unexpectedly canceled his appearance at the traditional Maundy service, which was also held at St. George’s Chapel — the wedding venue for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Philip’s grandson, Harry, will tie the knot at Windsor Castle in less than seven weeks. Philip is due to become a great-grandfather for the sixth time when Kate gives birth to her third child later this month.



Philip retired from public life last year, and it was said then that he might appear at public events alongside his wife of 70 years, the Queen.

The royal was hospitalized for an infection stemming from a “pre-existing condition” for two nights in June 2017. According to the palace, Prince Philip had the full support of the Queen in his decision to retire.