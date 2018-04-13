Prince Philip, 96, Returns Home from London Hospital After Hip Replacement Operation

Following a hip-replacement operation that left him in the hospital for several days, Prince Philip returned to Windsor on Friday to continue his recovery, Buckingham Palace tells PEOPLE.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor,” the palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received.”

The royal, 96, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip. On Wednesday, the palace said that Philip was “comfortable and in good spirits.”

Philip retired from public life last year. According to the palace, Prince Philip had the full support of the Queen in his decision to retire.

It was said then that he might appear at public events alongside his wife of 70 years, the Queen.

But health issues have kept Philip away from some events.

He was hospitalized for an infection stemming from a “pre-existing condition” for two nights in June 2017. He was absent from the royal family’s Easter service attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle. And just days before, Philip unexpectedly canceled his appearance at the traditional Maundy service, which was also held at St. George’s Chapel — the wedding venue for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Philip’s grandson, Harry, will tie the knot at Windsor Castle in less than seven weeks. Philip is due to become a great-grandfather for the sixth time when Kate gives birth to her third child later this month.