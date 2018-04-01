Ailing Prince Philip, 96, Misses Easter Church Service with Queen Elizabeth and Royal Family

Prince Philip, who has been suffering from a hip problem, missed the second major royal public event in a week — the Easter services alongside Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The prince, 96, was conspicuously absent, as the Queen, 91, had most of her family around her for Easter day celebration at St. George’s Chapel today.

On Thursday, he was not able to attend the traditional Maundy service, which was also held at St. George’s Chapel — the wedding venue for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

“The Order of Service was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part,” a palace spokesperson said on Thursday.

Philip had intended to go to the Maundy service but made the decision not to attend because he has been experiencing some “trouble with his hip,” a royal source added.

Philip retired from public life last year, and it was said then that he might appear at public events alongside his wife of 70 years, the Queen.

Much of the royal family did, however, join the Queen on Sunday — including Prince William and pregnant Kate Middleton, in what is likely her last public appearance before welcoming the couple’s third child later this month.