Prince Philip Gets a Shiny New Coin for His Retirement

The Royal Mint is celebrating Prince Philip‘s retirement the same way they celebrate, well, all big royal milestones: with a new coin.

The Queen‘s 96-year-old husband retired from official duties on Wednesday, after 64 years of service on behalf of the royal family. And to commemorate the occasion, the Royal Mint has introduced a new £5 coin into circulation.

The coin has Philip’s face on one side, and the Queen’s on the other (a must for any sort of British currency). On Philip’s side, his face is surrounded by the words “Non sibi sed patriae,” a Latin phrase that means “not for self, but country.”

His eldest son, Prince Charles, had a chance to “strike” (aid in the creation) of the first of Philip’s commemorative coins during a visit to the Royal Mint’s visitor center in Wales last month.

The family touch thrilled Adam Lawrence, Chief Executive of The Royal Mint, who said, “We are particularly delighted that the Prince of Wales struck the very first of the coins that will celebrate the contribution that The Duke of Edinburgh has made to public life.”

Though commemorative coins are standard fare for milestone royal occasions — weddings, births and the like — Philip’s coin has a special connection: The royal served as the President of the Royal Mint Advisory Committee for 47 years, from 1952 to 1999.

And now that he’s retired, Philip has plenty of time to spend as many commemorative coins as he wishes.