Prince Philip Is Back Behind the Wheel with Queen Elizabeth Following Hospitalization

Prince Philip is already back in the driver’s seat.

Just days after leaving the hospital where he was treated for an infection stemming from a “pre-existing condition” for two nights, the 96-year-old royal was spotted driving with his wife, Queen Elizabeth, 91. The pair were headed to watch granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of their son Prince Edward, show off her carriage driving skills at the Guards Polo Club event.

Philip waved to the crowds as he arrived at Windsor Great Park in Egham, Berkshire.

Palace officials said that Prince Philip — who had attended Royal Ascot in searing 85 degree heat on Tuesday — was in “good spirits” throughout his hospitalization but was sorry to have missed the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday and a day of horse racing at Royal Ascot.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Philip would retire from royal duties this fall after 70 years in public service.

In December the pair canceled public appearances after suffering from heavy colds. The nonagenarian war veteran has had several minor bouts of illness in recent years – but has always bounced back to stand by the Queen’s side.