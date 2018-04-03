The Palace Just Confirmed That Ailing Prince Philip, 96, Is Being Admitted to the Hospital

Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital for hip surgery, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,” the statement says.

On Sunday, the royal missed Easter services alongside Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. And on Thursday, he was not able to attend the traditional Maundy service, which was also held at St. George’s Chapel — the wedding venue for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Philip intended to go to the Maundy service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, but made the decision not to attend because he has been experiencing some “trouble with his hip,” a royal source said.

It’s unknown if the hip trouble is the same condition that kept him from attending Prince Andrew’s appointment as the new Colonel of the Granadier Guards on March 22. Prince Philip was expected to formally hand over his role to his son. (Andrew took over the appointment from his father in December 2017. Philip had been Colonel of the Grenadier Guards since 1975.)

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Philip retired from public life last year, and it was said then that he might appear at public events alongside his wife of 70 years, the Queen.

The royal was hospitalized for an infection stemming from a “pre-existing condition” for two nights in June 2017. According to the palace, Prince Philip had the full support of the Queen in his decision to retire.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In December, Philip appeared alongside the rest of the royal family, including royal-to-be Meghan Markle, for church services on Christmas morning. The royal was in good spirits as he led the family on their annual walk in Sandringham.