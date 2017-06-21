Prince Philip, 96, Hospitalized with Infection

Prince Philip has been taken to the hospital, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Queen Elizabeth‘s husband, 96, has an infection and is in “good spirits,” a spokesman says.

Only Tuesday he was by the side of the Queen at Royal Ascot races. And he was expected to accompany her to the State Opening of Parliament today.

In a statement released to PEOPLE, a spokesman says, “The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

“Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot.

“The Prince of Wales will accompany The Queen to the State Opening.

“Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon.”

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Philip would retire from royal duties this fall after 70 years in public service.

In December the pair canceled public appearances after suffering from heavy colds. The nonagenarian war veteran has had several minor bouts of illness in recent years – but has always bounced back to stand by the Queen’s side.