Prince Nicolas Turns 2 with Adorable New Photos — And He Looks Just Like Dad!

Happy birthday, Prince Nicolas!

The Swedish royal toddler turns 2 on Thursday, and the royal family celebrated the big day with adorable new birthday portraits.

With his blond locks and bright blue eyes, Nicolas is giving Bhutan’s Dragon Prince a run for his money as the world’s most handsome royal baby!

And there’s no denying the striking resemblance he shares with dad, British-American businessman Chris O’Neill. Nicolas looks ready for business himself in his grown-up blue button-up!

Proud mom Princess Madeleine couldn’t help but share her birthday wishes for her son on Facebook.

“Happy 2nd Birthday Sweet Nicolas!” she captioned two other photos of Nicolas in front of birthday candles. “We couldn’t have wished for a kinder and warm hearted boy.”

Madeleine opened up about her love of social media last year, telling PEOPLE: “For me to blend in a little bit of my personal life [on social media] and to show who I am and who my family is, is important.”

The royal couple celebrated another milestone last week: their fourth anniversary.

“Four years ago I said YES to this wonderful man, my husband,” she wrote on Facebook alongside a picture from their royal wedding day. “Thank you for these first couple of years that have given me so much joy and our two wonderful children!”

The couple are also parents to a daughter, Princess Leonor, who celebrated her third birthday in February with her own adorable photoshoot.