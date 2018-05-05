See the Brand-New Photos the Palace Just Released of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte!

Prince Louis is already a natural in front of the camera!

To mark the birth of the royal baby and to celebrate his big sister Princess Charlotte’s third birthday, proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton shared two new photos of the siblings on Saturday.

The adorable photo of Charlotte and Louis was taken on May 2 (Charlotte’s birthday). Already a protective big sister, Charlotte cradles Louis in her lap and places a sweet kiss on her sleeping baby brother’s head.

The solo photo of Louis was taken on April 26, just three days after his birth. And the new prince is wide awake in his first-ever portrait.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Prince Louis Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Wearing a cozy white outfit, the photo gives the world the first glimpse of Louis’ bright eyes and dark hair, proving he is already taking after his big sister (big brother Prince George was born with blonde hair).

Both photos were taken by Kate at the family’s home at Kensington Palace.

The release of the photos comes as a surprise, as the royal parents usually share their children’s first portraits about a month after their births.

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” Kensington Palace announced.

Kate, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, is a keen photographer and regularly shares photos she’s taken of her royal children. From birthday shots to first day of school moments, the royal mom of three can usually be found behind the camera capturing her family’s special memories.

The sweet shot of Charlotte and Louis is part of a family tradition. The photo is very similar to the portraits Kate took of a then one-month-old Princess Charlotte with big brother Prince George in June 2015.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015 REX/Shutterstock

The royal parents took the same low-key route for the siblings’ first photos together with Kate as the photographer. She even got little George to plant a sweet kiss on his sister’s head in one of the shots. The photos were also taken in a familiar place — the couple’s country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015 REX/Shutterstock

George’s very first portrait, which was taken by grandpa Michael Middleton at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England, had an even more casual feel. The sweet shots were taken in the Middleton’s backyard and even featured the family’s cocker spaniel, Lupo and the Middleton’s dog Tilly.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George in August 2013 Michael Middleton/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George in August 2013 Michael Middleton/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Louis’ next big appearance will be at his upcoming royal christening, which will likely occur in July. Kate, however, will make her first post-baby debut at the wedding of her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law-to-be, Meghan Markle, at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis, who will be nearly four weeks old at the time of the wedding, will remain home — but his older siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, are expected to play a part.