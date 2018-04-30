Royal Baby Withdrawal? This Is When You Can Expect to See Prince Louis Again

Prince Louis, we miss you already!

It’s been a week since Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, little Louis. The world got a quick glimpse of the adorable royal on the steps of the Lindo Wing outside St. Mary’s Hospital, but when will Prince Louis make his next appearance?

Following the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, royal fans didn’t have to wait too long before getting a new photo of William and Kate’s latest addition. Just a few weeks after George’s arrival, the royal parents released a sweet photo taken of the new family of three (plus Lupo the dog!) at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England.

Prince George at his christening JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

New photos of Princess Charlotte were released a little over a month after she was born, and the pictures were well worth the wait. William and Kate released three snaps of George and Charlotte, with the new big brother cradling his little sister — he even placed a sweet kiss on her head in one of the shots. To make the set even more special, Kate took the photos of her children herself.

However, the first in-person sightings after their births came during their respective christenings. George’s occurred in late October (more than three months after he was born), at the Chapel Royal in London’s St. James’s Palace. Charlotte’s was held two months after her birth at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate — and very close to William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Charlotte's christening Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty

If he follows suit, we can expect to see baby Louis at his christening in a couple of months. As for a potential date, we can look to Charlotte’s christening timing for reference. Her birthday, May 2, comes just nine days after Louis was born, and her christening was held on July 5. So a July christening for Louis is also likely.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis

As for Uncle Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19, don’t expect to see little Louis as a guest. The newborn is expected to remain at home with nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, while the rest of his family attends the nuptials. Big brother George and big sister Charlotte will likely reprise their roles of bridesmaid and page boy that they played in Aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.