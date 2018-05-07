See How Prince Louis' First Portrait Stacks Up Against Charlotte's (Complete with Royal Kiss!)

It’s a royal déjà vu!

Mom of three Kate Middleton didn’t have to look very far for inspiration for Prince Louis’ first official portrait. She took a page out of Princess Charlotte’s baby book and recreated the sweet image of big brother Prince George planting a kiss on his baby sister’s forehead a month after her birth in 2013.

There are plenty of similarities between Louis and Charlotte’s first portraits. Both photos were taken in the family’s homes — Charlotte’s was shot in Prince William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England, while Louis’ was taken in their London home at Kensington Palace. Both pictures were taken inside, offering a rare (if not-too-revealing) glimpse behind the walls of the family’s homes.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in May 2018 and Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty (2)

Both portraits were also photographed by mom Kate. Kate, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, is a keen photographer and regularly shares photos she’s taken of her royal children. From birthday shots to first day of school moments, the royal mom of three can usually be found behind the camera capturing her family’s special memories.

And just like proud parents everywhere, both sets of photos were shared on social media. The royal family posted the photos across all their official social media accounts.

The outfits in both photos also deserve a double take. The navy blue cardigan Charlotte is wearing in Louis’ portrait is a hand-me-down from her big brother. Prince George previously wore the sweater from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique, which retailed for $52, in a 2016 photo of Queen Elizabeth with seven of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Prince Louis Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

The cardigan isn’t the only royal re-wear. In Louis’ solo shot, he’s wearing the same white jumper from Spanish brand Irulea that Charlotte wore in her first official portraits with Prince George. The baby outfit was a gift from the mother of the children’s nanny Maria, out of their shop in San Sebastián, Spain.

Louis’ next big appearance will be at his upcoming royal christening, which will likely occur in July. George and Charlotte, however, will be attending their uncle Prince Harry and future aunt Meghan Markle’s wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19.