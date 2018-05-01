Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Released — and Will and Kate's Listed Occupations Are Priceless!

Just like newborns all over the world, Prince Louis now has an official birth certificate.

One thing that sets the royal baby’s certificate apart from all other newborns is his parents’ listed occupations, which are far from typical!

Printed underneath the occupations of his mother and father are the out-of-the-ordinary jobs of “Prince of the United Kingdom” and “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

The certificate, which was signed by the 8-day-old prince’s proud dad, Prince William, also gives the full name of the newest royal: His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child was born at the private maternity unit of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington on Monday, April 23, at 11.01am, weighing 8lb., 7oz.

Now that they are back home in Kensington Palace with their new baby boy, William and Kate have begun life as a family of five.

“It completes them,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE. A friend of the couple notes that Kate, 36, “is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.”

Parenthood, the friend adds, “suits them really well. They are enjoying it and are very happy.”