Prince Harry’s Most Raw and Emotional Quotes Ever: ‘All I Want to Do Is Make My Mother Proud’
Prince Harry is encouraging others to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues through his campaign, Heads Together. And he’s following his own advice with some honest and emotional moments.
"If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her. All I do remember regretting for the rest of my life how short that phone call is. Looking back now, I have to live with that for the rest of my life."
—On his last phone call with his mother before her death, in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy
“I can safely say that losing my mom at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well.”
— How his mother's death impacted him, to The Telegraph's Mad World podcast
"Everything can be okay, but I really regret not ever talking about it for the first 28 years of my life. I never talked about it."
– On regretting not talking about his mother's death, at a barbeque at Kensington Palace in honor of the mental-health initiative Heads Together in July 2016
“I don’t have that many memories of my childhood with my Mum. I don’t say ‘Right, I’m going to get involved in that because that’s what my Mum would want me to do,' though inevitably once I’m doing it I think, ‘Do you know what? She’d probably love this.' ”
– On how he channels his mother's legacy, in his PEOPLE May 2016 cover story ahead of the Invictus Games.
“I know that there’s huge merit in talking about your issues, and the only thing about keeping it quiet, it’s only ever going to make it worse. Not just for you, but for everyone else around you, as well, because you become a problem. And I, for a lot of my twenties, was a problem. I don’t know how I dealt with it.”
— How he couldn't cope with his mother's death, to The Telegraph's Mad World podcast
"When she died, there was a gaping hole, not just for us but also for a huge amount of people across the world. If I can try and fill a very small part of that, then job done. I will have to, in a good way, spend the rest of my life trying to fill that void as much as possible. And so will William.”
– About making up for his mother's absence, in his PEOPLE May 2016 cover story ahead of the Invictus Games.
"This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa. I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here. To not get recognized, to lose myself in the bush with what I would call the most down-to-earth people on the planet, people [dedicated to conservation] with no ulterior motives, no agendas, who would sacrifice everything for the betterment of nature… I talk to them about their jobs, about what they do. And I learn so much."
— About his love of Africa, to Town & Country in January 2017
"All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud. That's all I've ever wanted to do."
– His life's ambition, in his PEOPLE May 2016 cover story ahead of the Invictus Games.
"I’m not trying to scare people, but it’s very much on your own doorstep. We have a responsibility to ourselves, to the people we are in a relationship with, the people that we love. You owe to yourselves, you owe it to them to just get tested. And I say just get tested. It is such a simple thing to do, but it is obviously a life-changing moment."
— On the importance of getting tested for HIV, at a London hospital in July 2016
"She was our guardian, friend and protector. She never once allowed her unfaltering love for us to go unspoken or undemonstrated. Behind the media glare, to us, two children, she was quite simply the best mother in the world."
– On Princess Diana as a mother, in a speech given in honor of the 10-year anniversary of his mother's death.
“[The sergeant] was someone who teased me at the right moments and gave me the confidence to look forward, to actually have that confidence in yourself to know who you are and to push forward and try to help others.”
— On the importance of confidence, at an event in September 2016