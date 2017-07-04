Prince Harry Will Escort King and Queen of Spain in First Official Role During State Visit

Prince Harry is to take part in his first official role during a state visit.

He has been asked by Queen Elizabeth to accompany King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain to Westminster Abbey when they visit the U.K. later this month.

There, they will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior on the second full day of the visit, July 13. The royals will then be taken on a short tour of the Abbey, including the Tomb of Eleanor of Castile.

Although there has been no formal role announced for Prince William and Princess Kate, they may be among the guests at the State Banquet that takes place on July 12 at Buckingham Palace, royal insiders suggest.

And they could also be joined by Harry at the set-piece celebration, when the Queen, 91, and Felipe will give speeches.

William and Kate’s first appearance around the grand table in the Ballroom was at the visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife wife Madame Pang Liyuan.

They have their upcoming visit to Poland and Germany, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to prepare for later in the month.

The Spanish royals arrive at Luton airport on July 11, but the formal visit begins the following morning, when Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, greet them at their hotel.

They then accompany them to Horse Guards Parade where a full ceremonial welcome in the presence of the Queen and Prince Philip takes place. The royals will then take a state carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace where there will be a private lunch at Buckingham Palace. The King and Queen of Spain to view an exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to Spain.

Then the Spanish couple head to Clarence House for tea and conversation with Charles and Camilla.

The visit ends on July 14 after meetings with the Prime Minister Theresa May, a visit to Oxford University and talks with business leaders.

The visit by the Spanish royals was set for June 6 through 8 but the sudden timing of the British general election meant that it had to be put off to this month.