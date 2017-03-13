Prince Harry Was Confused for Ed Sheeran — and He Had the Best Response

Rupert Grint isn’t the only one who can call Ed Sheeran his doppelganger!

Prince Harry left a group of schoolgirls giggling after they asked him if he was the real royal — or pop star Ed Sheeran.

The royal was chatting with students from Francis Holland School in Regent’s Park who had been invited to meet him after a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

As he approached the line of about 70 flag-waving pupils, the prince stopped to speak to 12-year-old Tiya Thornton, who told him that he looked like fellow redhead Sheeran.

“Are you the real Prince Harry?” Tiya asked the prince, to which he replied, ‘Yes, the other one is Ed Sheeran.’ “

Harry laughed before sharing the exchange with the Dean of Westminster, John Hall, who was walking alongside him.

“Did you hear what they just said?” he said, gesturing toward the kids.

Moments earlier, Harry accompanied Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, along with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they attended the annual service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.

Organized by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom and celebrates the monarch’s lifetime commitment to the 52 countries that comprise the Commonwealth of Nations.

Highlights of the service included performances by Australian musician, Cody Simpson and George the Poet. Celebrity guests were also in attendance. Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls attended with her daughter, Bluebell.

Took Bluebell to see the Her Majesty the Queen today #commonwealthday 👸🏻 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

The Queen has been Head of the Commonwealth throughout her 65 year-reign. She delivered a special message on Monday, calling upon the 2.5 billion citizens of the Commonwealth to continue to work together and “build peace by defending the dignity of every individual and community.”